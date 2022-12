Rocket Fell On Territory Of Moldova On Monday

During an air raid in Ukraine, a missile fell on the territory of Moldova.

This was reported by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the country, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A rocket was found near the town of Briceni, in a garden. An explosive object was discovered by a patrol of border guards, which, due to today's bombing of the Russian Federation, increased its attention," the report said.

The area in which the missile was found was surrounded by police and border guards.

Special services of the Ministry of Interior Affairs were supposed to come to the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday Russia carried out a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine.

It was reported that the enemy flew 14 Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft.