Russian troops during a massive missile attack struck two infrastructure facilities in Odesa Region, 1 person was hospitalized.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Odesa region, 12/05/22. As a result of the Russian attack, two infrastructure facilities were damaged. One person was hospitalized," Tymoshenko wrote.

He added that staff from the State Emergency Service were already working at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that during a massive missile attack the enemy targeted several objects of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.