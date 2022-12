There Are Hits On Energy Infrastructure Facilities - Ukrenergo

Several objects of Ukraine's energy infrastructure have suffered as a result of the missile attack that Russia is carrying out against the country now.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company.

"The air alarm continues, Ukraine is experiencing its eighth massive missile attack by a terrorist country. Unfortunately, there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities," the report said.

As a result of damage to energy facilities in some regions of the country, emergency power outages were applied.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the company's dispatchers are working hard to maintain a balance in the country's energy system.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today in the Sumy Region emergency power cuts were applied to prevent violations in the operation of the country's power system.

A similar situation has developed in the Mykolaiv Region. There, subscribers of all 10 queues of the stabilization outage schedule were disconnected from electricity at the same time.

And in Odesa, as a result of a Russian missile attack, all pumping stations were de-energized, the city was left without water.