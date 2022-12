The Russian airfield Engels-1 is a military facility, and therefore is a legitimate military target. This was reported in the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on Telegram.

So, on the night of December 5 at the Russian air base Engels-1 an unknown drone damaged two aircraft. It is reported that the sides of the Tu-95 were damaged.

"Probably the same ones that regularly strike civilian targets in Ukraine. The Russian Federation should understand that barbaric attacks on Ukraine cannot be unpunished. The concept of "safe distance" for striking strategic aviation of the Russian Federation is now in doubt," said the statement.

In addition, the department noted that the incident became an indicator of the quality of work of Russian counterintelligence and air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Russia at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov Region, from where bombers take off to shell Ukraine, as a result of the fall of an unidentified drone, two Tu-95 missile carriers were damaged.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the explosions in Engels.

Meanwhile, a large-scale air alarm continues throughout Ukraine on December 5. It is known about the operation of air defense.