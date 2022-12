The Russian occupiers have fired on the village of Novosofiyivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, 2 people were killed and 3 were injured.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of Russian shelling, a small child was wounded - 1 year and 10 months. Thus, 2 people were killed, 3 were injured," he wrote.

Several private homes were destroyed, he said.

"The State Emergency Service and ambulance are already working at the scene... Russians are terrorists who have nothing to do with civilization and human values!" Tymoshenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday night, the invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dniopropetrovsk Region, hit an industrial enterprise.

An employee of the enterprise was killed, 3 more people were injured.