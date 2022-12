Eight hundred units of American military equipment, including vehicles and tanks, arrived in Poland at the weekend and were unloaded in the port of Gdynia.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Polish News.

This is the equipment of the 1st Infantry Division of the United States Army. Unloading in Gdynia will last two days. Americans who arrived in Poland on Saturday will be stationed in the country and in Europe for the next nine months.

After this time, the military, along with equipment, will return to their homeland, and new units will arrive in their place.

Among the equipment are tanks M1 Abrams. After unloading, the new equipment will be transported to the warehouse of the port of Gdynia, during the next two weeks it will be delivered by trains and trucks to military bases located in different places of Poland.

In January, another ship with 2,000 pieces of equipment of the 1st Infantry Division will arrive in Gdynia from the United States. Part will travel to the east of the country, where American soldiers will train with the Polish army.

After Russia attacked Ukraine in February, NATO sent additional forces and assets to the eastern flank of the Alliance, including about 40,000 troops.

