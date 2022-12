All Pumping Stations And Backup Lines In Odesa De-Energized, City Without Water

Odesa was left without water supply due to a massive missile attack by Russian troops. It is reported by Suspilne with reference to Infoxvodokanal.

"In Odesa, all pumping stations and backup lines are de-energized. There is no water supply everywhere in the city," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia raised 14 Tu-95strategic bomber aircraft on air. As of the morning of December 5, the Russian Federation holds 16 of its ships in the Black Sea, among them two missile carriers - submarines.

Earlier, the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration reported a large number of missiles in the sky over Ukraine.

In addition, in Ukraine on Monday, December 5, an increase in electricity consumption is recorded. Emergency blackouts are possible.

Meanwhile, in the Saratov Region of Russia, two enemy strategic bombers were damaged at the airfield in Engels as a result of an explosion.