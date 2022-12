The Russian Federation has put on air 14 Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram.

So, he noted that Russia could attract 6-8 fewer aircraft than it planned. In total, 14 Russian Tu-95 are in the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of December 5, the Russian Federation is holding 16 of its ships in the Black Sea, among them are two missile carriers - submarines.

In the Saratov Region of Russia, two enemy strategic bombers were damaged in an explosion at an airfield in Engels.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter from the air defense system with the help of air reconnaissance of border guards. The video of the destruction of a Russian helicopter was published by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine.

During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the Russian occupiers.