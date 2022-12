Many Missiles Over Ukraine. Poltava Region Reports On Air Defense Work. What Is Known About Shelling

As of 1:50 p.m., a large-scale air alarm continues in Ukraine. It is known about the launch of missiles, as well as the operation of air defense in several regions. This was told by the heads of the regional administrations.

So, it is reported that it is already known about the launch of missiles by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.

"Attention! The enemy launched missiles," said Maksym Marchenko, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, about the launch of missiles from the Black Sea.

In addition, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim also reported on the enemy missiles in airspace.

"There are cruise missiles in the air. Stay in shelters," Kim said.

Also, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta wrote about the launches of missiles.

"Missile launches throughout Ukraine! I ask everyone to be in safe places and stay away from civil infrastructure, railway stations, shopping centers, bus stations and other places of mass crowds," he wrote.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration warned of a large number of missiles.

"There are a lot of missiles in the sky over Ukraine! Stay in shelters! We believe in the Armed Forces!" he wrote

Also, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, urged not to ignore the alarm, and also announced the work of air defense.

And also the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recalled the ban on posting videos of the consequences of missile strikes on the network.

In the Kharkiv Region and the Poltava Region, they already report the work of air defense.

"In the Poltava Region there is air defense working. Be in shelters!" wrote Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alarm was declared in Ukraine on Monday, December 5. Citizens are warned of the threat of missile strikes.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Federation raised 14 strategic bomber aircraft Tu-95.