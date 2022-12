Russia is launching missiles at the territory of Ukraine from the Caspian and Black Seas. The military warns there could be multiple waves of launches. This was reported by the speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"Traditionally, they are launching from there. Strategic aviation is the Volgodonsk region, also the Caspian and Black Seas, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet are also launches, according to preliminary information. No longer training, missiles have already been launched," he said.

According to him, Russian troops have already launched the first wave of missiles, but the next ones may come.

"The first wave of missiles has been launched, there may be several, so they can use several waves of attacks to disperse missiles throughout Ukraine and confuse the actions of our air defense," Ihnat added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation raised 14 strategic bomber aircraft Tu-95. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram.

There are multiple missiles over Ukraine. The Poltava region reported on the work of air defense.