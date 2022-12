On Monday, December 5, a large-scale air alarm was announced in Ukraine. Citizens are warned of the threat of missile strikes.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko reports that the Russians launched missiles and asks residents of the region to go to shelters. Currently, the alarm has been declared in most regions of Ukraine.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram urged the residents of the region not to ignore the siren, since there is a threat of missile strikes.

The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration also warned of missile danger.

In addition, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak asks citizens to proceed to shelters and not neglect the danger.

Meanwhile, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrei Yermak, left the following message on his Telegram: "Do not ignore the alarm, let's beat it off."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation raised 14 strategic bomber aircraft Tu-95. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram.