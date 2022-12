As of the morning of December 5, the Russian Federation keeps 16 of its ships in the Black Sea, among them two missile carriers - submarines.

This follows from a statement by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

He called on Ukrainians not to ignore air warning signals.

Bratchuk also noted that a 50 mm caliber ammunition from the Second World War was discovered in the Berezivka district the day before. It was successfully destroyed by specialists of the State Emergency Service.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian army has deployed 30 ships to the Black and Mediterranean seas, nine of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles. Their total volley is about 100 missiles.

Previously, six ships of the Russian Navy were on combat duty in the Black Sea, however, as of December 1, none of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

On November 29, Spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk warned about the high probability of missile strikes, since 12 ships and boats of the Russian fleet were in the Black Sea. One of them is a missile carrier.