On the night of December 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region).

This follows from a statement by the message of the combine, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih informs that on the night of December 5, a rocket attack was carried out on the territory of the enterprise. According to preliminary information, there are victims. An emergency plan was activated, the fire service, the department of labor protection and the medical service were called to the scene. rescuers are still working at the place of impact. The victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumed iron ore production in October.

A total of 95.1283% of the plant's shares belong to Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular fittings and wire rods.