Operation Of Pumping Station For 70% Of City's Residents Resumed In Kherson

In Kherson, the operation of the pumping station, which provides water supply for 70% of the townspeople, has been restored, and electricity supply has been restored for 85% of consumers, the head of the Kherson State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych reported in Telegram.

"Today in Kherson, voltage was applied to the well to fill the reservoirs of pumping water station No. 2 with normal pressure. Therefore, 70% of the townspeople will have water in their houses," Yanushevych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the evening of Tuesday, November 29, power supply was restored to 41% of household consumers in Kherson.

Meanwhile, the mobile communications operator Vodafone Ukraine (PJSC VF Ukraine, formerly MTS-Ukraine, Kyiv) has restored communications in 45 de-occupied cities and villages of the Kherson Region.

The SSU detained two collaborators from the former "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in the Kherson Region, who kidnapped Ukrainians to torture chambers.