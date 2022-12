NBU Sells More Than USD 569 Million From Reserves In Interbank Market For Week

For the week from November 28 to December 2, the National Bank sold USD 569.32 million in the interbank foreign exchange market and bought USD 6.6 million. This is indicated in the official statement of the National Bank of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the portal of the state financial regulator.

According to foreign exchange interventions, the National Bank sold USD 569.32 million in the interbank foreign exchange market for a week. At the same time, the regulator bought only USD 6.6 million. Last week, the NBU sold USD 408.52 million, and a week earlier only USD 182.18 million.

Since the end of May, the NBU has been forced to sell about $1 billion from reserves every week to balance the interbank market. After adjusting the rate by 25% to 36.6 UAH/USD in mid-July, the situation stabilized, and weekly currency sales did not exceed half a billion.

At the same time, from the beginning of 2022, the National Bank has bought USD 3.24 billion and EUR 110.97 million and sold USD 23.404 billion and EUR 1.789 billion.