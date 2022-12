External power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is supplied by a single 750 kV external power transmission line, while there is one 330 kV standby line, which may not be enough in the event of an accident on the main line. This was reported on the IAEA website.

Another 330 kV transmission line is under repair and should be ready soon as an additional backup transmission line in case of loss of 750 kV and 330 kV transmission lines.

Also, the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported that two more 330 kV power lines could be restored, but no deadlines were given. There is no information on plans to restore any of the lost 750 kV transmission lines.

In this context, the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that the IAEA considers the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a Ukrainian facility and expressed concern about the decision-making situation, which demonstrates open contradictions regarding the control chain at the station, which can negatively affect nuclear safety and security.

In particular, the Russian Federation announced that the chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Yurii Chernichuk was appointed director of the facility. The Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Company rejected this appointment and appointed the acting director general of the enterprise Dmytro Verbytskyi, and the chief engineer - Ihor Murashov, who are not on the site.