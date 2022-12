According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia is already using a strategic stockpile of some weapons, as well as missiles made this year, in particular in August.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi has announced this. This is stated in the message posted on the official portal of the Defense Intelligence.

According to him, this indicates that some missiles are used directly from the conveyor.

He added that by circumventing economic sanctions, Russia is still able to produce a certain number of cruise missiles and other weapons that are used against Ukraine.

In particular, for two months the Russian Federation was exporting 122 mm and 152 mm artillery ammunition from Belarus.

Also, according to the Defense Intelligence, the Russian Federation is negotiating with other countries on the supply of ammunition, missile weapons to the Smerch and Uragan MLRS, which it has a shortage of. In addition, Russia's negotiations with Iran to replenish ballistic missile supplies continue.

According to Skibitskyi, there are relevant draft agreements between these countries, but at the moment the supply of such weapons has not been recorded.