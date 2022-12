The Ministry of Economy believes that the fall in GDP of Ukraine at the end of this year will be 32-33.5%. Forecasts had to be worsened due to rocket attacks on the power system by Russian troops, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said at a briefing.

"At the beginning of the year, we assumed that the fall in the economy would be at the level of 32-33%. Further, the economy showed very high adaptive abilities. But given the attack on the energy system... we as the Ministry of Economy somewhat worsened our prospects," said Svyrydenko.

According to her, the fall in GDP can be even 33.5% after shelling and stopping some enterprises. She also suggested that the National Bank would agree with such forecasts.