The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naeiv, has assured that the defenders are preparing for an adequate response amid the accumulation of troops in Belarus. Naiev stated this in a video message posted on the official page of the Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"The situation in the Northern Operating Area is controlled. On the territory of Belarus, the accumulation of a union group of troops continues. So we are constantly monitoring this situation, and preparing our forces for an adequate response. Currently, there is no threat from Belarus yet. The work carried out by us should increase the stability of our defense and the adequacy of our response to the growth of this threat," General Naiev emphasized.

According to the General, if the military threat from Belarus increases, it provides for the assistance of additional forces and means, which will strengthen the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.