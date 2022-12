Evacuation Of Citizens From Left Bank Of Dnieper Will Continue December 3-5 In Kherson Region

From December 3 to December 5, humanitarian measures will continue in the Kherson Region to evacuate citizens who did not have time to leave the temporarily occupied territory and are now in a suburban village on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on Facebook.

"On December 3-5, the ban on crossing the Dnieper River on the River Station section during daylight hours is lifted. This is done so that people who are on dachas on the left bank of the Dnieper can evacuate to Kherson," he said.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration noted that evacuation is necessary due to the possible intensification of hostilities in this territory.

So during the specified period, the ban on entering the water will be lifted, but only in daylight hours.

River crossing will be allowed in the River Station area, while in other sections of the river, there will be no crossing during these days.

During the evacuation, it is necessary to carry identity documents and confirm the citizenship of Ukraine.

The report notes that when fleeing to the left bank of the Kherson Region, the occupiers destroyed all watercraft that could ensure the transportation of the population to the territory controlled by Ukraine, so evacuation is possible only on the population's own watercraft.

"We are waiting for everyone who has the opportunity and wants to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine!" said Yanushevych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, the Russian military fired on the territory of the Kherson Region 28 times, and hit, in particular, the oncology dispensary in Kherson.

The occupiers withdrew part of units and military equipment from Oleshky, Kherson Region.