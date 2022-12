External power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is supplied by the only 750 kV external power transmission line, while there is one 330 kV standby line, which may not be enough in the event of an accident on the main line. This was reported by the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It is reported that another 330 kV transmission line is under repair and should be ready soon as an additional backup transmission line in case of loss of 750 kV and 330 kV transmission lines.

Also, the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported that two more 330 kV power lines could be restored, but no deadlines were given. There is no information on plans to restore any of the lost 750 kV transmission lines.

As of December 1, four reactors remain in cold shutdown and two other units are in hot shutdown, allowing them to supply the power plant with steam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the occupiers appointed the former chief engineer of the station as the new director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On November 28, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, said that several thousand Zaporizhzhia NPP workers allegedly received Russian passports.

On November 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers stopped letting workers who refused to sign contracts with the Russian Federation into the Zaporizhzhia NPP.