AFU Repel Enemy Attacks Near 6 Settlements In Donbas And Hit 5 Enemy Control Points On December 2

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, December 2, repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 6 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Chervonopopivka, Luhansk Region and Soledar, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Marinka in the Donetsk Region," the report said.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation without significant changes, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

At the training grounds of Belarus, the training of certain units of the Russian Armed Forces continues.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, areas of 6 settlements were shelled from artillery of various types.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy defends.

It carried out shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery of 2 settlements in the Kharkiv Region and 4 in the Luhansk Region, and also launched air strikes on Novoselivske and Ivanivka.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the occupiers focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions.

The areas of 14 settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Verkhniokamianske, Soledar and Spirne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy conducts defensive actions; fired from artillery at 4 settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy defends; carried out tank and artillery attacks on areas of 7 settlements.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers defend previously occupied lines.

The positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Dudchany, Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Dniprovske of the Kherson Region were shelled from artillery of various types.

The occupiers also do not stop shelling the suburbs and the city of Kherson.

