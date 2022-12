The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day, December 2, eliminated another 510 Russian soldiers and shot down a helicopter of the army of invaders.

This is stated in the operational information of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

As indicated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 3 were approximately:

- personnel ‒ about 90,600 (+ 510) persons eliminated,

- tanks ‒ 2,917 (+ 1) units,

- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,886 (+ 3) units,

- artillery systems - 1,906 (+ 1) units,

- MLRS (+ 0) units,

- air defense systems ‒ 210 (+ 0) units,

- aircraft - 280 (+ 0) units,

- helicopters - 263 (+ 1) units,

- tactical-level UAVs - 1572 (+ 8),

- cruise missiles ‒ 531 (+ 0),

- ships/boats ‒ 16 (+ 0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 4,472 (+ 8) units,

- special equipment ‒ 163 (+ 0).

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the final data on the losses of the enemy are being clarified.