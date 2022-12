It will take weeks to transition the power system of Ukraine to the planned blackout schedules.

DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk stated this on the air of the national telethon on December 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If there are no new disruptions, then in general, more power is to be added in the system in order to switch to planned outages. To do this, the blocks that were stopped after the last attack are to be started. We are working on this, part of the blocks is already working. The temperature is also going down, so consumption is growing, so even more capacity is needed," Sakharuk

According to him, at the existing rate of restoration of the power system, Ukraine will be able to reach the planned schedules in a few weeks.

"This is not about days, but rather about weeks," said the DTEK Executive Director.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that electricity producers provide 83% of consumption needs.

On December 1, the Russians again attacked one of the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy, as a result of a hostile attack, two of the company's power engineers were wounded.