The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada terminate the agreement with the Russian Federation on crossing the border by residents of border regions.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government decided to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the termination of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedure for crossing the Ukrainian-Russian state border by residents of the border regions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation from 10/18/2011," the statement said.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry notes that this agreement does not actually apply from July 1 in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of June 17 on the introduction of a visa regime for Russians.

The report notes that the bill was prepared within the framework of a set of measures to counter threats to the national security of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a visa regime for Russians from July 1, 2022.