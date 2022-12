Spain Hands Over First Hawk Air Defense Systems To Ukraine

Spain has handed over the first Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov met with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles in Odesa, where defense officials paid tribute to those killed in the war, and also visited the wounded in the hospital.

"Hosted Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles in Odesa... Spain supports Ukraine: humanitarian and security assistance will continue. More of our fighters will train in Spain. Spain has already provided our first Hawk," Reznikov said.

The Hawk anti-aircraft missile system is an American medium-range anti-aircraft missile system.

Initially, Hawk was developed only to destroy aircraft, but subsequently modernized to intercept missiles and drones.

