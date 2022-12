Electricity producers provide 83% of consumption needs.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of this morning, electricity producers provide 83% of consumption. All operators of the distribution system - oblenergos - are subject to consumption limits for each region, which provide priority power to critical infrastructure facilities. The needs of other consumers - enterprises and the housing sector - are provided by 40-50%. Recovery is ongoing, allowing for shorter outage times as well as moving to projected planned schedules," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv increased the limit on electricity consumption, the capital is gradually approaching planned outages.

The heads of distribution system operators will be personally responsible for non-compliance with power outage schedules.