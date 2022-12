The Cabinet of Ministers has renamed the Ministry of Infrastructure to the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure and annexed the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories to it.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Government approved the resolution "Some issues of optimization of the system of central executive bodies." The purpose of the act is to optimize the system of central executive bodies. The resolution proposes to rename the Ministry of Infrastructure to the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, to reorganize the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories by joining the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure," it says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories continues to perform functions and powers in certain areas until the completion of measures to join it to the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is the successor to the property, rights and responsibilities of the reorganized Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.