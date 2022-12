The enemy is strengthening the forefront positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is strengthening the forefront positions and conducting defense," the General Staff notes.

During the current day, areas of the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk Region, Dorozhnianka, Zahirne, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Nikopol and Sholokhove in the Dnipropetrovsk Region were shelled.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy also defends, fired from artillery at settlements located on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in particular Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Dariivka, Molodizhne, Zelenivka and Dniprovske in the Kherson Region.

Also, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population with shelling in Kherson and its suburbs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers equipped a field hospital in a school.

Also in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers force local transactions under Russian law.