Over 2 Days Of Fighting Near Bakhmut, 70 Bodies Of Killed Invaders Were Delivered To Horlivka - General Staff

In two days of fighting in the Bakhmut direction, 70 bodies of the killed invaders were delivered to Horlivka (Donetsk Region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Horlivka, Donetsk Region, as a result of hostilities in the Bakhmut direction, between November 30 and December 1, up to 70 bodies of the killed invaders were delivered," the General Staff said.

At the same time, Ukrainian aviation during the current day launched 8 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 attacks on positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 1 strike on its platoon stronghold.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 5 control points, the position of the enemy's air defense equipment, 2 ammunition depots, 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 other important enemy objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.