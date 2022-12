Ukraine has received a grant of USD 1.5 billion from the United States from the World Bank Trust Fund.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The state budget of Ukraine received part of a grant of USD 1.5 billion. This is the first tranche of grant funds out of USD 4.5 billion that were provided by the United States of America through the World Bank Trust Fund as part of the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine Project," the statement said.

The funds raised from the Trust Fund of many donors will be used to provide pension payments and separate programs of state social assistance, such as payment for housing and communal services, support for low-income families, children with disabilities and disabled people from childhood, internally displaced persons, as well as to pay for medical services under the medical guarantee program, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to attract a grant for budget support from the Donors Trust Fund in the amount of USD 4.5 billion as the third additional funding for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine Project.