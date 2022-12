Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko was outraged that the Russian television channel Dozhd, currently based in Latvia, is helping mobilized Russian occupiers.

He announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“When "good Russians" help "bad Russians" - can the world finally realize that they are all the same? The Dozhd TV channel provides everything necessary for the invaders, who are uncomfortable to fight on our land," he wrote, releasing an excerpt from the air.

In this passage, the presenter announced assistance in equipping mobilized Russians who are sent to fight in Ukraine.

"We hope that we particularly were able to help many military personnel, for example, with equipment and with just basic amenities at the front, because those stories that were published and told by relatives are honestly horrifying," the host said.

He also called on Russians to send messages to the mail or Telegram channel about problems in the Russian army.

Subsequently, this statement of the presenter caused a resonance in social networks and caused a wave of hate towards the TV channel.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early November reported that the Russians continue to receive summons, despite the official completion of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of partial mobilization measures in the Russian Federation, which was announced on September 21.

He said that the established task of mobilizing 300,000 people has been completed, no additional tasks are planned for mobilization.