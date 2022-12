On Friday, December 2, it became known about the movement of Russian military equipment in Mariupol towards Donetsk.

The mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, he noted that a large number of trucks with ammunition moved through all of Mariupol towards Donetsk.

"After a short break, we again record the movement of military equipment. A large number of trucks from ammunition move towards Donetsk across the city. Direction change again. Polohy took a back seat. Again - the north of the Donetsk Region," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, a change in the main direction of movement of military equipment and manpower of the Russian Federation was recorded. Two convoys of Russian trucks and engineering equipment went through Mariupol in the direction of Huliaipole.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation is withdrawing individual units of its troops and preparing to evacuate the personnel of the occupation administrations of the settlements of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.