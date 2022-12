The head of the State Migration Service Natalia Naumenko says that in Ukraine there are problems with the registration of foreign passports.

She announced this on the air of the national telethon on December 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, despite power outages, the Migration Service is trying to issue documents as quickly as possible in accordance with the submitted applications.

She added that problems with foreign passports are more about logistics as well as printing.

"We have no queue for ID cards at all now... We observe that both the State Migration Service of Ukraine and the Ukraine polygraph factory in this regard work quite powerfully," she assured.

It is noted that the passports of citizens of Ukraine, which expired during martial law, remain valid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the fee for registration and exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport for traveling abroad.