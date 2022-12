Ukrainian Exchange Trading Volume Up 65.1% To UAH 1.711 Billion In November

In November, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 65.1% to UAH 1.711 billion over October.

The exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in November was UAH 1,710,554,502.49, and the total number of transactions was 17,791.

In the trading structure for November 2022, government bonds (OVDPs) accounted for 99.55% of the total turnover, or UAH 1,702,870,584.58; shares - 0.14%, or UAH 2,416,095.00; investment certificates - 0.01%, or UAH 24,628.82; foreign securities - 0.31%, or UAH 5,243,194.09.

The leaders in the share securities market in November were: Yuzkoks PrJSC (UAH 2.1 million), MHP SE (UAH 0.8 million) and Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC (UAH 0.2 million).

The leaders of circulation on the debt securities market in November were: 220412 Government bonds denominated in dollars, repayment of 05.10.2023 (UAH 426.3 million); 213227 Government bonds, repayment of 01.11.2023 (UAH 393.5 million) and 225809 Government bonds, repayment of 21.06.2023 (UAH 219.2 million).

The leading operators of the stock and fund certificate market in November were Invintum, Spike-Invest and Dragon Capital.

The leading operators of the bond market were Spike-Invest, PrivatBank and Dragon Capital.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in November were Kinto Ltd, Navigator-Invest and Dragon Capital.

Ukrainian Exchange is a liquidity center for stocks and derivatives in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 48.5% to UAH 1.036 billion over September.