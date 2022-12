On December 1, speaking to German politicians and public figures at the Free University of Berlin, Andrii Smirnov, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called on Germany to take a leading position in the issue of creating a special international tribunal.

This was stated by the deputy head of the President's Office during a speech in Germany.

"It's time to be frankly brave and understand that the issue on creating an international special tribunal is no longer an issue of the war in Ukraine. It's a question of the continued existence of the entire civilized world," said Andrii Smirnov. "It's a question of how quickly you and I can stop people, who wake up almost every 2-3 years with some kind of territorial claims to neighboring countries. They come with their murderous maddened army to democratic countries, start killing children and adults."

We will remind that on November 22, at the meeting of the working group under the President regarding the creation of the tribunal, the decision to go to the road show of the project in four countries was approved: France, Germany, the USA and the United Kingdom. The delegation worked in France on November 28-30.

On November 30, the National Assembly of France adopted a resolution "Confirming the National Assembly's support for Ukraine and condemning the war unleashed by the Russian Federation." Paragraph 2 of this resolution strongly condemns the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. And Paragraph 22 allows for the creation of a special tribunal, the creation of which Ukraine has been fighting for a long time.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France made a statement that it has started work with European and Ukrainian partners on the proposal to create a special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Currently, the work of the delegation in Germany continues.