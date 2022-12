Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost form 10,000 to 13,000 people. The statement of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about "100,000 dead" is a mistake.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, made a corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, von der Leyen made a mistake by announcing such figures. That is why the European Commission deleted the video in which she says this.

"We have official estimates from the General Staff, there are official estimates from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. And they range from 10,000 to 12,500-13,000 dead," Podoliak said.

Podoliak noted that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses due to injuries.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office also emphasized that the losses of the civilian population are definitely not 20,000. The real number of dead may turn out to be "significantly" higher.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the Ukrainian army allegedly lost more than 100,000 dead. According to her, the losses of the country's civilian population amount to about 20,000 people.

Later, a fragment was cut from the video of her speech, where von der Leyen talks about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on August 22, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stated that almost 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers died as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia.