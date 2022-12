Biden And Macron Said That Russia Will Answer For War Crimes In Ukraine

The Presidents of the United States of America and France, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, have said that they will hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters on Friday, December 2.

Macron is visiting the U.S. and met with Biden. After negotiations in the Oval Office, the Presidents made a joint statement condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Biden said he did not expect such brutality from the Russians, and said that the United States will continue to support the Ukrainian people and help the citizens of the country suffering from the attacks of the aggressor country.

"Washington and Paris are committed to holding Russia accountable for the widely documented atrocities and war crimes committed by both its regular armed forces and its aides in Ukraine. We have faced Vladimir Putin's aggressive ambitions and must defend democratic values ​​and human rights," Reuters quotes statement of the Presidents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, the French authorities supported the creation of a tribunal that will try Russia's top political leadership for the crime of aggression.

On September 26, the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with diplomats regarding preparations for the creation of an international tribunal.

On September 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a working group to create a special tribunal on the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.