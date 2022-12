Rada To Prohibit Use Of Russian Sources Of Information In Educational And Scientific Activities

The Verkhovna Rada intends to prohibit the use of Russian sources of information in educational, scientific, and scientific and technical activities.

282 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7633 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the components of the educational program cannot contain references to sources of information created: on the territory of the aggressor state or the occupying state; citizens and legal entities of the aggressor state or the occupying state; the state language of the aggressor state or the occupying state.

This ban also applies to scientific and educational programs and scientific research.

That is, students will not be able to use any Russian sources in their course and diploma papers, as well as their teachers at lectures.

At the same time, it is proposed to provide for exceptions, namely for:

- educational programs of individual classes with training in the language of the corresponding national minority;

- use for illustrating, explaining and critical analysis of phenomena occurring in the aggressor state or the occupying state;

- educational programs, the content of which covers the study of the aggressor state or the occupying state, provided that these sources are critically analyzed.

The explanatory note states that the bill was developed in order to develop mechanisms for protecting the educational and scientific spheres in Ukraine from propaganda and spreading the chauvinistic invading geopolitical doctrine of the "Russian world" through scientific research, academic texts and sources of information in these areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Rada banned the import and distribution of books from Russia and Belarus on the territory of Ukraine.