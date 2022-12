An earthquake of magnitude 2.2 was recorded at about 11:00 a.m. on December 1 in the Chernivtsi Region.

This was announced by the Main Center for Special Control, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the area of ​ ​ the city of Novodnistrovsk, at a depth of 6 km.

It is noted that according to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to imperceptible ones (the intensity of fluctuations lies below the limit of sensitivity of people).

It is noted that the last earthquake in the Chernivtsi Region was registered on November 18, 2022 with a magnitude of 2.7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred in Chervonohrad, Lviv Region.