The Cabinet of Ministers has created the joint-stock company Ukrainian Distribution Networks.

This is stated in government decree No. 1336 of November 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The purpose of the company is to create conditions for the reliable and effective functioning and development of distribution system operators to ensure the economic and energy security of the state, attract investment and profit.

According to the document, 100% of the joint-stock company shares belong to the state, the authority to manage the corporate rights of the state in the authorized capital of the company is exercised by the Ministry of Energy.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the authorized capital of the company in the amount of UAH 1.514 billion by the Ministry of Energy adding to it a stake owned by the state in the authorized capital of Khmelnytskoblenergo JSC in the amount of 70%, the market value of which is UAH 847.8 million, and a stake owned by the state in the authorized capital of Mykolaivoblenergo JSC in the amount of 70%, the market value of which is UAH 666.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers created the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine as part of the reform of the forest industry.