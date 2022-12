The Verkhovna Rada has implemented into national legislation the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/787 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2019 on the definition, description, presentation and labelling of spirit drinks, the use of the names of spirit drinks in the presentation and labelling of other foodstuffs, the protection of geographical indications for spirit drinks, the use of ethyl alcohol and distillates of agricultural origin in alcoholic beverages,

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

According to it, the law passed by parliament on the geographical indication of alcoholic beverages establishes general rules for the definition, description, presentation and labeling of alcoholic beverages, rules for the use of official names of alcoholic beverages, which, in turn, will allow:

- harmonizing the provisions of national legislation with the norms of EU law, which are to be implemented on the basis of the association agreement;

- stimulating the development of craft production of spirits and create jobs for the population, in particular in rural areas;

- providing additional opportunities for processing agricultural products and increasing domestic production of products with high added value;

- increasing tax revenues to budgets of all levels.

Also, according to the message, with the adoption of this law, a comprehensive regulation of relations in the field of geographical indications of alcoholic beverages is introduced by:

- clarification of terms in the field of geographical indications of alcoholic beverages;

- introduction of categories of alcoholic beverages for which geographical indications will be registered;

- determination of peculiarities of preparation for registration of geographical indications of alcoholic beverages;

- establishment of special requirements for specifications of alcoholic beverages with geographical indications and procedures for their approval;

- determination of features of use and protection of geographical indications of alcoholic beverages, as well as establishment of liability for violations in this area;

- introduction of a control system for the geographical indication of alcoholic beverages.

