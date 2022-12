For the heating season of 2022-2023, Ukraine needs an additional 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth more than USD 4 billion.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country destroyed more than 300 energy infrastructure facilities. Only on November 17, Russia targeted more than 10 gas production facilities - they make up a third of national production. At the same time, our company is responsible for providing gas to the majority of consumers. According to the preliminary calculations of the Ministry of Energy, taking into account the military risks, for the generation of electricity for the period of the heating season, an additional 3 billion cubic meters of gas is needed, which in monetary terms today is more than USD 4 billion. We need the help of our foreign partners in this," the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Oleksii Chernyshov said this during a meeting with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries and the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine.

According to the report, the parties also discussed Naftogaz's strategy for partnerships with foreign governments and businesses.

"Naftogaz is open to strengthening cooperation with our foreign partners. We offer the governments and businesses of the G7 member states and the EU cooperation on the extraction of hydrocarbons in Ukraine," Chernyshov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred to Naftogaz UAH 12.7 billion received from the Canadian government for the purchase of gas.

Norway will also provide Naftogaz with a grant of EUR 195 million for the purchase of gas.

Previously, Naftogaz attracted a credit facility of EUR 300 million from the EBRD for the purchase of gas.