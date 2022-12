In November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, sales of new passenger cars decreased 2.8 times to 3,090 units.

The Ukravtoprom automobile producers association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In November, compared to October, sales of new passenger cars decreased by 2%.

“Toyota remains the most popular brand on the market. During the month, 702 new passenger cars of this Japanese brand were registered. Relative to October this year, demand for new Toyota increased by 6%, but lower by 28% from November 2021. Renault's result is second with 387 cars, which improved the result of the previous month by 43%, lagged behind last year's figure by 56%. Skoda was also in the leadership trio with 272 registered cars (-17% against October 2022, -1% against November 2021). In fourth place was Hyundai - 208 pieces (-1% and -53%, respectively), in fifth place - Mercedes-Benz - 204 pieces (-11% and -4%, respectively)," said the statement.

The best-selling car in November was the Renault Duster (363 cars sold).

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased and registered 34,000 new cars, which is 2.7 times less than in the same period of 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, sales of new passenger cars decreased 2.5 times to 3,100 units.

In 2021, compared to 2020, sales of new passenger cars increased by 21% to 103,300 units.