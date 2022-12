Ukrenergo attract a loan of EUR 300 million from EBRD and grant of EUR 72 million from the Netherlands for net

The Ukrenergo national energy company received a loan of EUR 300 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as EUR 72 million in a grant funds from the Netherlands to restore networks and improve the company's financial stability.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, EUR 150 million of EBRD loan funds and EUR 72 million of the grant will be directed directly to the purchase of equipment that is urgently needed for substations that have suffered massive Russian missile strikes.

At the same time, the remaining EUR 150 million of the EBRD loan will be used to fulfill the financial obligations of Ukrenergo in the electricity market.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development granted a loan in the amount of EUR 97.3 million to support the stability of the work of Ukrenergo.