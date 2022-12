A bill has been registered in the U.S. Congress, which obliges the U.S. Department of State to recognize the Russian private military company Wagner as a terrorist organization.

This is stated on the website of Republican Senator Roger Wicker, who became one of the authors of the bill.

The bill on the recognition of Wagner as a terrorist organization was submitted to Congress on Thursday, December 1. Senator Wicker co-developed it with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin.

"Vladimir Putin and his cronies will stop at nothing to achieve their goals, including hiring mercenaries like the Wagner Group to commit crimes on their behalf. The U.S. must call this shadow army what it is: a foreign terrorist group,” said Senator Wicker's statement.

He emphasized the need to bring to justice both the members of the Wagner and those who support them.

Senator Cardin noted that recognizing the Russian military company as a terrorist organization will help bring human rights violators to justice.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 22, Politico reported with reference to its own sources that the European Parliament intends to recognize the Wagner private military company as a terrorist organization.

We also reported that in Great Britain a group of Ukrainians filed a lawsuit against the Wagner and its founder, Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin. They are accused of crimes against human rights.