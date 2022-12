Russia’s Military Preparing To Evacuate Personnel Of Occupation Administrations Of Settlements Of Zaporizhzhia

Russia is withdrawing separate units of its troops and is preparing to evacuate the personnel of the occupation administrations of the settlements of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, it is reported that units that used the local police station and one of the educational institutions as a base left Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are leaving and taking property with them from the houses in the settlements of Polohy and Inzhenerne. It is noted that the Russian military was quartered there.

Meanwhile, the occupying authorities of Burchak village are conducting a census in order to carry out the so-called voluntary evacuation of the local population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia Region damaged a railway bridge used by Russian troops to transport military equipment and weapons.

In addition, on the night of November 30, several loud explosions were heard in the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia Region at the settlement base of the occupiers.

Meanwhile, also on the night of November 30, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket over the Zaporizhzhia Region and hit a gas distribution point. A fire broke out.