The Ukrainian military has destroyed the Russian command post in the Kakhovka District.

A representative of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this.

"Demilitarization of the horde, we’re opening the winter. The Kherson District: an ammunition depot and enemy headquarters got destroyed. The Kakhovka District: "minus" Russian command post. To be continued," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, yesterday said that the Ukrainian military struck a location of the mobilized occupiers. It was the second enemy barracks destroyed in a day.

The General Staff said that the occupiers continue to advance near Bakhmut and are trying to improve the tactical position near Avdiivka.

The command also reported that the Ukrainian aviation over the past day launched 15 strikes on the places of concentration of personnel and equipment of the invaders.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupation army continues to try to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 12 settlements.