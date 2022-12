Rada Calls On UN To Condemn Energy Terrorism Of RF And To Recognize It As Method Of Genocide Against Ukrainian

The Verkhovna Rada called on international organizations, in particular the UN, governments and parliaments of foreign countries to condemn the energy terrorism of the Russian Federation and to recognize it as a method of genocide against Ukrainians.

A total of 314 MPs voted for the draft resolution 8230, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian Parliament calls on the entire civilized world to condemn the insidious attack of the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and to recognize that its methodical destruction of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine is a continuation of the age-old Russian policy of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

According to the statement, Ukraine expects from all partner states:

- accelerated provision of modern air and anti-missile defense systems necessary for the protection of Ukraine and neighboring states from the criminal aggression of the Russian Federation;

- strengthening of restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Russian Federation as a terrorist state and elimination of loopholes used by the aggressor to avoid the effect of such measures (sanctions);

- continuation of steps to create a special international tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and its military formations in Ukraine;

- rapid supply of high-voltage equipment for urgent restoration of uninterrupted power supply to critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools, kindergartens and residential buildings, cut off due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities;

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada declared the need to reform the UN and exclude the Russian Federation from it.