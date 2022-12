Danilov Said That Russia Must Be Destroyed So That It Ceases To Exist Within Its Current Borders

Russia cannot continue to exist within its current borders and possess nuclear weapons, because any country in Europe will be under threat. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov at the Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrinform reports on Thursday, December 1.

Danilov said that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to be Siamese twins, because they arranged bombings of peaceful cities, killing and torturing citizens for their own ideas.

"They (the Russian Federation - ed.) simply need to be destroyed so that they cease to exist as a country within the limits in which they exist. Because today Russia is one of the few countries that has colonies on its territory, which destroyed a huge number of peoples, languages, cultures, traditions. They are just barbarians. And when they say that we should sit down at the same table with these barbarians and talk about something, I generally think that it would be unworthy," Danilov stressed.

The NSDC Secretary also noted that as long as Russia has nuclear weapons, the threat will exist not only for Ukraine, but also for any other country in Europe.

